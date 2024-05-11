Oishii Indica Live Resin Sugar 2g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Oishii​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Hollywood Pure Kush with Zkittles x Dosido. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create super sweet aromas with floral and fuel-like notes in the background. Expect a potentially sweet blend of euphoria and relaxation.
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Oishii is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Archive Seed Bank and made from a genetic cross of Flavor Pack #7 x Moonbow 112 F2. This strain has a sweet citrus nose with a fermented, skunky twist; Oishii has tingly effects with a cerebral high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oishii, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

