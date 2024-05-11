About this product
Oishii Indica Prerolls 3.5g 7pk
by Cresco
About this strain
Oishii is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Archive Seed Bank and made from a genetic cross of Flavor Pack #7 x Moonbow 112 F2. This strain has a sweet citrus nose with a fermented, skunky twist; Oishii has tingly effects with a cerebral high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oishii, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
