Logo for the brand Cresco

Cresco

Orange Sherbert Hybrid LLR Cartridge 1g

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

Terpenes: Caryophyllene
Flavor: Orange, Candy
Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
