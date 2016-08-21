Outer Space Sativa Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative potential effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. This strain is great as a daytime boost.
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

