Papaya Power, a new indica strain from Cresco Labs, is sure to bring the juice no matter the occasion! These fluffy light green buds with golden hues stem from parent strains Papaya and Blue Power. Aromas of sweet, fruity, floral notes lead to sweet, floral, citrus flavors stemming from top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Linalool. Expect to feel super relaxed and soothing sensations throughout the body upon consumption.