About this product
Papaya Power, a new indica strain from Cresco Labs, is sure to bring the juice no matter the occasion! These fluffy light green buds with golden hues stem from parent strains Papaya and Blue Power. Aromas of sweet, fruity, floral notes lead to sweet, floral, citrus flavors stemming from top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Linalool. Expect to feel super relaxed and soothing sensations throughout the body upon consumption.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.