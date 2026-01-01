About this product
PapayaBerry Runtz x GovernMint Oasis features top terpenes like β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene that produce floral aromas with strong diesel notes. Flavors are similar, with cream and sour candy added into the mix. You may potentially ease into a relaxing physical and mental state with a hint of extra focus.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
