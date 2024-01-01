Pavé is a balanced hybrid bred from crossing Perris OG with Menthol. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool produce a potent minty, gassy aroma with an earthy, spicy background. This is one you really feel all over, as you may expect a tingly sensation coupled with euphoria and perhaps even arousal. So hit the road running.

--

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

