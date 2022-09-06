About this product
Peanut Butter Breath and Wilson 1 have teamed up to create this indica offspring from Cresco Labs, Peanut Butter Breath! A terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene combine to create notes of citrus, hops, lavender, cinnamon, and pine. Patients may experience an uplifted sense of body relief and relaxation, leading to induced hunger.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
