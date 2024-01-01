Petrol Station Hybrid Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Petrol Station is a cross between GMO x Chem de La Sour. This strain packs a sweet and creamy flavor with a touch of garlic on the exhale. The aroma is similar and unique with spices, flowers, and a twist of garlic. Petrol Station packs heady cerebral potential effects that may have you filled with euphoria launching you into pure happiness and ease. This strain is great for daytime use and should please the heaviest of consumers.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Petrol Station is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Chem de La Sour. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Petrol Station is a rare and exclusive strain from Sunburn Cannabis, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Petrol Station is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Petrol Station effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Petrol Station when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Deep Space Creations, Petrol Station features flavors like spicy, garlic, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Petrol Station typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Petrol Station is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Petrol Station, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item