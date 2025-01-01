About this product
Breathe in winter with this cross of Zanimal Cookiez and Sweet Thang, a crisp taste of pine, woodsy, wintery freshness due to top terpenes Pinene and Caryophyllene. Take a big breath in and embrace potential benefits like attentiveness, joy, and physical lightness. Be sure to check out the rest of the limited-run Holiday Liquid Live Resin collection.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
