Pineapple is a sativa leaning hybrid from Cresco Labs that will take you to paradise in your mind! Parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian teamed up to produce this offspring that features a terpene profile consisting of Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Ocimene. This terpene profile creates notes of spicy pineapples and pine that is rounded out with an earthy herbal finish. You may expect a very cerebral, uplifted experience that leads to a jolt of energy and creativity that could be good for daytime use.
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 840mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

