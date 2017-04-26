Pineapple is a sativa leaning hybrid from Cresco Labs that will take you to paradise in your mind! Parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian teamed up to produce this offspring that features a terpene profile consisting of Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Ocimene. This terpene profile creates notes of spicy pineapples and pine that is rounded out with an earthy herbal finish. You may expect a very cerebral, uplifted experience that leads to a jolt of energy and creativity that could be good for daytime use.

A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

