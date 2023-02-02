About this product
Cresco’s new indica release Plum Propane has all the fuel needed to create an explosive experience that will have you feeling calm and stress-free once the smoke has settled. Boasting top terpenes such as Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, this gorgeous purple flower is complimented by glistening golden streaks just begging to be ignited. With powerful sweet plum notes soothed by a light menthol flavor and gassy finish, Plum Propane will leave you feeling refreshed and restored.
--
Reported Effects: Heady, Focused, Stress-Relief, Calming, Uplifting, Talkative
Flavor/Aroma: Floral, Sweet Grapes, Cake, Menthol
Lineage: London Pound Cake #75 x Kush Mints 11
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
--
Reported Effects: Heady, Focused, Stress-Relief, Calming, Uplifting, Talkative
Flavor/Aroma: Floral, Sweet Grapes, Cake, Menthol
Lineage: London Pound Cake #75 x Kush Mints 11
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.