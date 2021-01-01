About this product

Cresco’s new indica release Plum Propane has all the fuel needed to create an explosive experience that will have you feeling calm and stress-free once the smoke has settled. Boasting top terpenes such as Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, this gorgeous purple flower is complimented by glistening golden streaks just begging to be ignited. With powerful sweet plum notes soothed by a light menthol flavor and gassy finish, Plum Propane will leave you feeling refreshed and restored.



—



Terpenes : Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Flavor: Floral, Sweet Grapes, Cake, Menthol

Reported Effects: Heady, Focused, Stress-Relief, Calming, Uplifting, Talkative



—



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.