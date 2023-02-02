Cresco’s new indica release Plum Propane has all the fuel needed to create an explosive experience that will have you feeling calm and stress-free once the smoke has settled. Boasting top terpenes such as Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, this gorgeous purple flower is complimented by glistening golden streaks just begging to be ignited. With powerful sweet plum notes soothed by a light menthol flavor and gassy finish, Plum Propane will leave you feeling refreshed and restored.

Reported Effects: Heady, Focused, Stress-Relief, Calming, Uplifting, Talkative

Flavor/Aroma: Floral, Sweet Grapes, Cake, Menthol

Lineage: London Pound Cake #75 x Kush Mints 11

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

