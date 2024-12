Pluto Red Pop is a balanced hybrid bred from crossing Pluto with Red Pop. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene align to create earthy floral scents, with vanilla cake and cherry candy undertones, and has similar flavors on exhale. You may feel relaxed, calm, and a bit sleepy. Don’t write Pluto off just yet.

--

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more