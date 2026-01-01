About this product
Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Pre-64 Rntz x THC Bomb is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing its namesakes, Pre-64 Rntz with THC Bomb. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene ripen into aromas of tropical fruits, berry syrup, creamy sweetness, and earthy spice with flavors of sugary fruit, earthy gas, and a creamy finish. As you set the fuse, you may experience a long-lasting uplift in mood with potentially body-heavy sensation.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Pre-64 Rntz x THC Bomb is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing its namesakes, Pre-64 Rntz with THC Bomb. Main terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene ripen into aromas of tropical fruits, berry syrup, creamy sweetness, and earthy spice with flavors of sugary fruit, earthy gas, and a creamy finish. As you set the fuse, you may experience a long-lasting uplift in mood with potentially body-heavy sensation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item