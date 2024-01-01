Purple Churro Hybrid Flower 28g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

The sweetest of treats. Purple Churro is a truly balanced pheno, bred from crossing Cinnamon Horchata with Apples & Bananas. Prevalent terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce a supremely sugary, vanilla aroma and a flavor profile that transforms into a whole host of fruity flavors, with cinnamon notes throughout. A wave of relaxation and euphoria may wash over you and potentially take your headspace to a new place.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Purple Churro is a modern cannabis strain bred and release by Compound Genetics. Purple Churro is a cross of Cinnamon Horchata x Apples & Bananas, which makes it a dessert family strain with roots in GSC. These types of strains tend to be scrumptious indica hybrids that are both sweet like pastries and dank or pungent. Leave a review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

