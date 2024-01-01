The sweetest of treats. Purple Churro is a truly balanced pheno, bred from crossing Cinnamon Horchata with Apples & Bananas. Prevalent terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce a supremely sugary, vanilla aroma and a flavor profile that transforms into a whole host of fruity flavors, with cinnamon notes throughout. A wave of relaxation and euphoria may wash over you and potentially take your headspace to a new place.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more