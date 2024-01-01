About this product
Purple Churro Hybrid Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Purple Churro is a modern cannabis strain bred and release by Compound Genetics. Purple Churro is a cross of Cinnamon Horchata x Apples & Bananas, which makes it a dessert family strain with roots in GSC. These types of strains tend to be scrumptious indica hybrids that are both sweet like pastries and dank or pungent. Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item