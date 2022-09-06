You may develop a passion for this hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Purple Passion! This offspring of parent strains Tropicana Cookies crossed with Animal Mints features main terpenes Farnesene, Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Fruity, candy, citrus notes are rounded out with lavender and herbal undertones. Patients may be able to expect a relaxing experience that provides body relief leading to a sedative state that may induce hunger. Some patients also may be able to expect a rush of creativity.