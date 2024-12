Purple Plague is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Animal Mints BX1 with Kush Mints. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool make for standout flavors and aromas of tart grapes and funky, skunky gas. You may feel an energetic rush so you’re ready for whatever the day has in store.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

