About this product
Purple Punch is one of the most famous Indica cultivars of late, and for good reason. This strain is cherished for its sedative effects and head-turning frosty, lilac buds. Syrupy smooth flavors complement its pungent berry aroma, with effects that leave users in a tingle tranquil state that quickly transitions into a heavy full-body relaxation.
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Nerolidol, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Grape, Earthy
Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed
Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
