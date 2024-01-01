Bred by Archive Seedbank, Rainbow Belts is a cross between Moonbow #75 x Zkittlez. The flavor is ripe and fruity filled with sweet lemon lime and hints of ripe grapes and spicy berries. The aroma is similar with hints of sweet lemon lime and a grape and berry overtone. Rainbow Belts has balanced potential effects that may begin with euphoria, giving you creative energy, followed by a body relaxation helping you take the edge off. This strain is great for any time of the day.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

--

**Individual Packaging May Vary**

