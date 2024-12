Rainbow Beltz is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Moonbow with Zkittles. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene create a sweet, sharp aroma. Potential benefits include physical relief, mild sleepiness without couchlock, and mental calmness.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency compRestd of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

