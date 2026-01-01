About this product
Rainbow Road is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Rose Gold with Pavé. Top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene create aromas and flavors of citrus, florals and spice. As you make your way down the road, you may experience a wave of calm and clarity.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Rainbow Road is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Rose Gold with Pavé. Top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene create aromas and flavors of citrus, florals and spice. As you make your way down the road, you may experience a wave of calm and clarity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item