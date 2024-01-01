Rainbow Sherbet is a cross between Champagne x Blackberry. This strain has a sweet fruity flavor with notes of berries and mint on the exhale. The aroma is earthy with a sweet berry and mint overtone. Rainbow Sherbet has relaxing potential effects filled with euphoria and creativity, along with a deep calm you may feel throughout your body helping to loosen up any tightness and tension. This strain is great for nighttime use.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

