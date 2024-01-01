Red Bullz Hybrid Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Red Bullz is a balanced pheno that came from Grape Gas with one of its own clones. Prevalent terpenes Myrcene, Farnesene, and Caryophyllene produce supremely sweet aromas and flavors of grapes and tropical fruits, with diesel lingering in the background. And that does make it a great way to potentially get energized, as well as generally upbeat but calm. No wings, but way better if you ask us.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Red Bullz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gas and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Red Bullz is a new strain from Compound Genetics that was released in 2022. Red Bullz has a fruity, spicy, and gassy flavor and aroma that resembles grape candy. Red Bullz is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Red Bullz effects include feeling creative, aroused, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Bullz when dealing with symptoms associated with bipolar disorder, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Compound Genetics, Red Bullz features flavors like apple, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Red Bullz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Red Bullz has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your energy and mood. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of creativity and motivation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Bullz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

