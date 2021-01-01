About this product

Our premium Rise flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.



Reported Effects: Uplifted, Focused

Flavor: Sweet, Berry

Lineage: Wedding Crasher, Ghost Train Haze

Prevalent Terpenes: ocimene, terpinolene



Partnering the latest iteration of award-winning quality genetics with a tried and true fan favorite, Red Line Haze is a unique and strong flavor profile with a comfortably energizing Sativa experience. The sugary-sweet berry notes are immediately evident and carry through to the flavor palate upon consumption. A prolonged experience duration makes Red Line Haze a full-quality profile in all forms of the strain.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.