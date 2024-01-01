Rocket Fuel is a hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With potential uplifted but relaxed effects that may lift the mood while calming the body.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

