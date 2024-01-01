About this product
Rocket Fuel Hybrid Live Cartridge 840mg
by Cresco
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
