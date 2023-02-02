Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal used in other well-known strains. The buds are sticky (from large, well-distributed trichomes) and olive green in color (with small, amber crystals). Offering a strong citrus smell with notes of lemon and fuel, this strain is known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.

Reported Effects: Energetic, Uplifted

Flavor: Citrus, Spice

Lineage: Lemon Tree S1, Nigerian

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene

