Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal used in other well-known strains. The buds are sticky (from large, well-distributed trichomes) and olive green in color (with small, amber crystals). Offering a strong citrus smell with notes of lemon and fuel, this strain is known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Uplifted
Flavor: Citrus, Spice
Lineage: Lemon Tree S1, Nigerian
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
