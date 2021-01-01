About this product

Who needs luck when you have Cresco’s new strain Royal Flush in hand! Picking up this strain is never a gamble, so relax and enjoy the lively energy this sativa wagers with top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. One hit will have you feeling poised and ready to go as you seize the day ahead. Take a chance with Royal Flush and enjoy the spread of sweet, floral, and fruity notes that make this new strain an irrefutable winner.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, β-Caryophyllene

Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Lavender, Floral

Reported Effects: Both Body / Head High, Focused, Relaxed



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.