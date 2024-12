Runtz Buttons is a hybrid bred from crossing Runtz with Rainbow Chip. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene create chocolatey, sweet cherry aromas and flavors of. You may experience giggles and a strong cerebral high, with a bit of mental uplift that could lean towards focused. Pin it to your favorites.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

