Cresco
Runtz Hybrid LLR Cartridge 1g
About this product
This hybrid strain is one capable of taking you to your happy place, a euphoric ‘put your feet up’ and relax type happy place. The sweet hints of fruity and herbal notes are sure to make for a sweet time.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Flavor: Fruity, Banana, Herbal, Sweet
Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxing
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
