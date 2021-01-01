About this product

Schrom delivers a clear-headed buzz with a pungent lemon and lime aroma. Its genetics are subject to debate, but many believe this sativa was parented by Romulan and either Silver Haze or Santa Marta Colombian Gold. Arguably Schrom’s greatest merit is the mental clarity and functional buzz to come. During the day, Schrom relaxes the body without slowing the mind and leaves you alert enough to focus on the day’s tasks.

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Pinene

Flavor: Lemon, Citrus

Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifted

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.