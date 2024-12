Secret Stash is a cross between White Fire x Face Off BX2. This strain has a sweet earthy flavor with notes of sour citrus and pepper on the exhale. The aroma is similar with notes of citrus, spice, and an earthy diesel overtone. Secret Stash has relaxing potential effects that may elevate your mood with euphoria before gently embracing your body with a soothing sleepiness, inviting a sense of ease and laziness. This strain is great for nighttime use.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

