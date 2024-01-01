Shortbread Sativa Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 14%CBD 1%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Are you looking for a sweet treat to kick off your day? Well settle in with some delicious Shortbread! This mouthwatering strain has tart, lemon notes paired with a doughy sweetness reminiscent of the shortbread style cookie this energizing sativa is named after. Like all good bakers, we can’t disclose the full recipe, but with top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool this delicacy will leave you longing delighted for another serving.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Shortbread is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. Bred by Cresco, Shortbread is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Shortbread effects make them feel talkative, uplifted, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Shortbread when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and inflammation. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Shortbread features an aroma and flavor profile of chestnut, violet, and lavender. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shortbread, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item