Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes are present on inhale, with crisp lemony gas on the exhale. The experience may begin with an initial sativa rush, followed by potentially mellow euphoria.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

