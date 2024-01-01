Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes are present on inhale, with crisp lemony gas on the exhale. The experience may begin with an initial sativa rush, followed by potentially mellow euphoria.

--

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

