Slurricrasher Hybrid Prerolls 3.5g 7pk

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes are present on inhale, with crisp lemony gas on the exhale. The experience may begin with an initial sativa rush, followed by potentially mellow euphoria.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Slurricrash is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Slurricrash is a happy and relaxing strain that has a sweet grape and berry flavor and aroma. Slurricrash is 22% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a heavy high. Leafly customers tell us Slurricrash effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slurricrash when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by FloraCal Farms, Slurricrash features flavors like grape, berry, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Slurricrash typically ranges from $45-$55 per eighth. Slurricrash has a smooth and creamy smoke that is soothing and satisfying. This strain of weed produces a long-lasting high that can melt away your worries and tensions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slurricrash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

