Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes are present on inhale, with crisp lemony gas on the exhale. The experience may begin with an initial sativa rush, followed by potentially mellow euphoria.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

