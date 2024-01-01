Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes are present on inhale, with crisp lemony gas on the exhale. The experience may begin with an initial sativa rush, followed by potentially mellow euphoria.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

