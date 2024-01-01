About this product
Slurricrasher Hybrid Wax 1g
Slurricrash is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Slurricane and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Slurricrash is a happy and relaxing strain that has a sweet grape and berry flavor and aroma. Slurricrash is 22% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a heavy high. Leafly customers tell us Slurricrash effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slurricrash when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by FloraCal Farms, Slurricrash features flavors like grape, berry, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Slurricrash typically ranges from $45-$55 per eighth. Slurricrash has a smooth and creamy smoke that is soothing and satisfying. This strain of weed produces a long-lasting high that can melt away your worries and tensions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slurricrash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.