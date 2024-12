You're going to want to hit this. sMackin' is a hybrid bred by crossing MacDaddy with Pancakes. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Myrcene and β-Caryophyllene create sweet floral scents with hints of holiday spices in the background which turns into a very herbal taste. Smack whatever's off your to-do list with potential effects like focused, uplifted creative energy.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

