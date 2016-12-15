Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze may offer uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain's potential effects that promote vitality and combat appetite loss, and may uplift mood or be useful as a companion to physical activity.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

