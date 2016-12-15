Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze may offer uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain's potential effects that promote vitality and combat appetite loss, and may uplift mood or be useful as a companion to physical activity.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

