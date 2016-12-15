Sojay Haze is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze may offer uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain's potential effects that promote vitality and combat appetite loss, and may uplift mood or be useful as a companion to physical activity.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

