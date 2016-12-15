About this product
Sojay Haze Sativa RSO 1000mg
by Cresco
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.
