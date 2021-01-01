About this product

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. This strain took root in the early 90's, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk.



Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, α-Humulene

Flavor: Diesel, Hops, Floral, Cinnamon

Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Energetic, Cerebral



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.