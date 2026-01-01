About this product
Storm Chaser is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Slurricrasher with Kush Mints #9. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, e-Caryophyllene, and d-Limonene swirl together to create a unique set of minty and citrusy aromas and flavors. As the clouds close in, you may find yourself in the eye with potential sensations of physical calm and mental clarity.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Storm Chaser is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Slurricrasher with Kush Mints #9. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, e-Caryophyllene, and d-Limonene swirl together to create a unique set of minty and citrusy aromas and flavors. As the clouds close in, you may find yourself in the eye with potential sensations of physical calm and mental clarity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item