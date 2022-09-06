The offspring of Lemon Cherry Gelato crossed with Strawberry Fritter, Strawberry Cherry Gelato from Cresco Labs is a hybrid strain that is sure to be a sweet treat. Top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene create this dessert-like profile that features fruity, citrus, lavender, hoppy, and cinnamon notes upon consumption. Patients may expect to feel uplifted and relaxed, which can lead to an overall improved mood.