The offspring of Lemon Cherry Gelato crossed with Strawberry Fritter, Strawberry Cherry Gelato from Cresco Labs is a hybrid strain that is sure to be a sweet treat. Top terpenes Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene create this dessert-like profile that features fruity, citrus, lavender, hoppy, and cinnamon notes upon consumption. Patients may expect to feel uplifted and relaxed, which can lead to an overall improved mood.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
