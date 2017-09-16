Sugar Plum Sunset by Cresco brings back-to-back Bubba Kush genetics together with potent results. The funky undertones of Pre-98 Bubba Kush are enriched by the floral aromas of Katsu Bubba’s phenotype mother. Its generous trichome density and hues of purple foliage give the strain an appetizing appearance alongside effects that may relax the mind and body without being excessively sedative. Enjoy this 90% indica later in the day to maximize this strain’s deep physical relaxation.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

